- Don't expect Japan to experience stagflation
- May see consumer inflation exceeding 1.5% for prolonged period
- But that will be due to technical factors
- Price growth lacking momentum to sustainably achieve 2% target
Funnily enough, even though the pandemic has served to point out the severe flaws in the Japanese economy, the BOJ is certainly having it easier than other central banks at the moment. For one, at least they aren't trapped between a rock and a hard place in trying to deal with the inflation conundrum - much like the ECB is currently.