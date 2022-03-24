Don't expect Japan to experience stagflation

May see consumer inflation exceeding 1.5% for prolonged period

But that will be due to technical factors

Price growth lacking momentum to sustainably achieve 2% target

Funnily enough, even though the pandemic has served to point out the severe flaws in the Japanese economy, the BOJ is certainly having it easier than other central banks at the moment. For one, at least they aren't trapped between a rock and a hard place in trying to deal with the inflation conundrum - much like the ECB is currently.