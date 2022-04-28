Don't think that fixed-rate operations greatly shake the market

Instead, it will help stabilise the market

Sure, sure. For now, Kuroda can probably find some relief that the bond market rout hasn't quite intensified over the past week or so as traders and investors are likely waiting on the Fed next week. But ongoing pressure could continue to test the BOJ's resolve in trying to maintain its implicit yield cap at 0.25%.

Either way, that won't bode well for the yen if said pressure continues to keep up even with the BOJ in the picture.