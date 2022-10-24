- Will continue to put all effort into achieving price target
- It is extremely unfavourable that Japan's inflation oustrips wage growth
The headline remark suggests that we are not likely to see a BOJ pivot of sorts this week but considering how futile the intervention attempts have been to pin down USD/JPY, could this be a bit of a bait? It'll be highly uncharacteristic but then again, central banks these days have little to no integrity and they are only as good as the last word you can take them for.