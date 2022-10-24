Will continue to put all effort into achieving price target

It is extremely unfavourable that Japan's inflation oustrips wage growth

The headline remark suggests that we are not likely to see a BOJ pivot of sorts this week but considering how futile the intervention attempts have been to pin down USD/JPY, could this be a bit of a bait? It'll be highly uncharacteristic but then again, central banks these days have little to no integrity and they are only as good as the last word you can take them for.