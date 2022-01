Important for FX to move stably reflecting fundamentals

No comment on specific FX levels

Remain committed to lower rates, if necessary, until 2% inflation target is met

He's not going to openly say it but if preferable, a weaker yen is desired by the BOJ. The idea is that it may help - or at least not make worse - with inflation pressures but it doesn't seem like it is having much effect even after the yen has weakened quite significantly since 2012.