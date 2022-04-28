Need to patiently continue current powerful monetary easing

Appropriate to maintain current easing stance to support the economy

Excessive currency moves as seen recently will make it hard for business planning

It's interesting that he points out that the recent moves are "excessive" but again, these are just more verbal pushbacks and nothing major. We've come to terms with that on the impact towards the yen, so the above remarks aren't anything new.

USD/JPY continues to keep higher by 1.4% to 130.20 at the moment, with Kuroda touting further easy policies by the BOJ.