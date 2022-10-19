Kuroda mainly rebuffing the notion that action was right from Japanese officials to defend the yen. There was a bit of a question mark as to whether or not there was another round of intervention yesterday in European trading:

It's hard to really tell and after having seen previous rounds fail to hold for long, it is tough to really say that Japan authorities would offer up such a shallow move. I would expect the next round of intervention closer to 150 to be a rather big and powerful one instead.