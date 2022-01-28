- It would be desirable for exchange rate to move stably, reflecting fundamentals
- Watching FX moves rather carefully
- Fed tightening has frequently led to weak yen but that is not always the case
- Does not expect Fed policy to have negative impact on Japan's economy
- BOJ continued easing will help improve labour market, bolster corporate profits
I reckon the headline is a bit of a giveaway as to how he feels about the whole debate on the currency. In any case, it wouldn't be enough to spur inflation to desired levels and that says a lot about the predicament the BOJ is in - or should I say has been over the last decade.