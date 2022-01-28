It would be desirable for exchange rate to move stably, reflecting fundamentals

Watching FX moves rather carefully

Fed tightening has frequently led to weak yen but that is not always the case

Does not expect Fed policy to have negative impact on Japan's economy

BOJ continued easing will help improve labour market, bolster corporate profits

I reckon the headline is a bit of a giveaway as to how he feels about the whole debate on the currency. In any case, it wouldn't be enough to spur inflation to desired levels and that says a lot about the predicament the BOJ is in - or should I say has been over the last decade.