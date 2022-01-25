Japan inflation largely driven by global commodity prices, not a weaker yen

There are now upside risks to Japan's price outlook

But hard to foresee 2% inflation still

He's not wrong in that sense. But as I have mentioned before, the pandemic has only served to exacerbate Japan's economic issues rather than create any new ones.

Sure, there might be a slight upside risk to the inflation outlook but I don't believe it will be anything to steer the BOJ away from existing policy measures. In fact, I'm not sure if anything ever will.