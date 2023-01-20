Japanese economy is still recovering

Labour market is tightening, we expect wages to rise further

That will help us to meet 2% inflation target in a sustainable, stable manner

But expects inflation to start declining from February to below 2% next year

That is why BOJ is maintaining more accommodative policy

This fits with the narrative that the central bank has put out earlier this week with their latest policy decision. On the headline, he is referring to the tweak in the yield curve control policy - defending the move as being one to address market functionality instead.