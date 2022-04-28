  • Risks to the economy skewed to the downside for the time being
  • But that will be balanced moving forward
  • Will not hesitate to ease monetary policy further if necessary
  • 2% inflation will not be sustained as energy price surge fades
  • More time is needed to achieve 2% inflation target

His remarks on defending the central bank's yield curve control policy and brushing aside  inflation  as 'transitory' speaks volumes as to where the BOJ stands among the rest of the major central banks at the moment.

As mentioned earlier here, that will just continue to keep the pressure on the yen so long as the BOJ insists that they are adamant to try and cap 10-year JGB yields at 0.25%.