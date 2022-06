Important for exchange rate to move stably reflecting fundamentals

Will closely watch impact of exchange rate movement on economy, prices

Does not think Japan is in stagflation nor will it slip into that

Some jawboning there by Kuroda as USD/JPY threatens a firmer break above 135.00 on the day. But the more pressing issue for the BOJ may be that 10-year JGB yields creeping just above 0.25% on the day, which is the upper bound of their implied cap.