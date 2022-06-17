Inflation likely to be around 2% for the time being

Appropriate to maintain current powerful monetary easing to support the economy

Upward pressure seen in bond yields

Important for exchange rate to move stably reflecting fundamentals

Recent rapid weakening in the yen is negative for the economy

The same old message being reaffirmed by Kuroda as the BOJ is trying to maintain its composure in keeping yield curve control this week. USD/JPY continues to keep higher after the policy decision, pivoting in and around the 134.00 handle for the time being.