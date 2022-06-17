- Inflation likely to be around 2% for the time being
- Appropriate to maintain current powerful monetary easing to support the economy
- Upward pressure seen in bond yields
- Important for exchange rate to move stably reflecting fundamentals
- Recent rapid weakening in the yen is negative for the economy
The same old message being reaffirmed by Kuroda as the BOJ is trying to maintain its composure in keeping yield curve control this week. USD/JPY continues to keep higher after the policy decision, pivoting in and around the 134.00 handle for the time being.