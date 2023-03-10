Japanese economy is picking up

Large monetary stimulus has helped to push up the economy

It is regrettable that 2% inflation has not been achieved sustainably, stably over last decade

But it is still possible to achieve such a goal

Today was his final meeting as BOJ BOJ The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with governor and this is his final press conference. After all the years of service, it was not his destiny to be the man to lead Japan away from ultra easy monetary policy. I won't expect him to make things tough on Ueda, so he is likely just going to bow out quietly with the same old remarks.