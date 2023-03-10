Kuroda bazooka
  • Japanese economy is picking up
  • Large monetary stimulus has helped to push up the economy
  • It is regrettable that 2% inflation has not been achieved sustainably, stably over last decade
  • But it is still possible to achieve such a goal

Today was his final meeting as BOJ governor and this is his final press conference. After all the years of service, it was not his destiny to be the man to lead Japan away from ultra easy monetary policy. I won't expect him to make things tough on Ueda, so he is likely just going to bow out quietly with the same old remarks.