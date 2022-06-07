Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda has been speaking, as I pointed out the big news is the words he is not saying - nothing at all on the rapidly sliding yen:
So far at least.
More now, and still nothing on the yen.
- unwinding monetary stimulus hastily could hurt capex and domestic demand
- BOJ policy should not be tied to the governor's term, it should be decided at each policy meeting.
Yen still dropping lower: