Japanese economy showing some weakness but picking up as a trend

Economy likely to improve as pandemic impact, supply constraints ease

Japan consumer inflation hovering around 0.5%, likely to accelerate for the time being

BOJ will underpin economic recovery by patiently sustaining current powerful monetary easing

Well, what else is new when it comes to the BOJ, eh? With the rest of the world tightening policy in the combat against inflation, the latest developments only serve to point out the extreme flaws with the Japanese economy and how the BOJ is left behind with not much other policy options.