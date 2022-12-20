Does not expect global interest rates to accelerate further

Kuroda calling it before the Fed even does. How lovely. To sum up his remarks so far today, he is mainly offering a pushback to their yield curve control policy tweak - attributing the move to needing to "fix market functioning" instead. Ugh.

It will be interesting to see if markets will lap that up or if we will see the mood from Asia continue to reverberate. I reckon there might be a mix of both in Europe, with the earlier moves persisting for the most part. But when Wall Street enters, it might be a different ball game - especially for equities considering the recent pressure and poor technical outlook.