No need to change current monetary easing

Will patiently continue with powerful monetary easing

Typical stuff from Kuroda. I won't expect any material remarks to follow, just a repeat of the mantra from previous press conferences.

In case you missed it, the BOJ revised their view of inflation risks for the first time since 2014 here. That said, it's rather inconsequential considering that the forecasts are still some way off 2%. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯