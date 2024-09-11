- Markets remain unstable and likely to stay that way for now
- Need to look at what is behind such volatility in markets
- Japan economic progress is on track based on recent data as set out in July
- Important to look at how economy, prices react to changes in short-term rates
She is making sure that markets know about their reservations on the next move but the damage is done already for USD/JPY today. The break lower in Treasury yields is starting to reverberate more strongly and that's weighing on the pair further. USD/JPY is now down 1.2% to 140.75 with 10-year yields down over 3 bps to 3.61%, its lowest since June last year.