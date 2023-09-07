- Sees equal degree of upside and downside risks to inflation
- Can exit NIRP when economy is strong enough
- But there is no preset idea on order or timing of that
- It depends on financial developments at the time
- Does not want to comment on FX levels
It took them long enough to do something after the positive wage developments in March and even then, the July action was somewhat disappointing. And for now, it looks like they aren't willing to chance it and take any further bold steps in the near future.