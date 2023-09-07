Sees equal degree of upside and downside risks to inflation

Can exit NIRP when economy is strong enough

But there is no preset idea on order or timing of that

It depends on financial developments at the time

Does not want to comment on FX levels

It took them long enough to do something after the positive wage developments in March and even then, the July action was somewhat disappointing. And for now, it looks like they aren't willing to chance it and take any further bold steps in the near future.