It will take until autumn or longer if we were to wait until smaller firms' wage talks outcome

Will scrutinise if and how long we should analyse data in deciding policy shift

Consumption remains weak in both nominal and real terms, warrants attention

The ball has already started rolling, so there is no takesies backsies now. Traders are looking towards some form of hints of a pivot already and perhaps even the start of policy tightening in either March or April. If the BOJ doesn't deliver on that, they might risk missing the boat. And of course continuing to be labelled as the boy who cried wolf.