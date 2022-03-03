Mixed bag of comments,

  • Japan's exports, output continue to rise as a trend
  • impact of supply constraints appeared to have peaked but automakers' output cuts continuing
  • Japan's economic outlook remains highly uncertain from January onward
  • risks to Japan's economy skewed to downside for time being, evenly balanced thereafter
  • overseas growth, mainly emerging economies, may undershoot expectations if global monetary conditions tighten more than expected
  • upward pressure on Japan's inflation may remain strong for time being
  • Japan's core consumer inflation may approach 2% temporarily