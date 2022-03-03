Mixed bag of comments,
- Japan's exports, output continue to rise as a trend
- impact of supply constraints appeared to have peaked but automakers' output cuts continuing
- Japan's economic outlook remains highly uncertain from January onward
- risks to Japan's economy skewed to downside for time being, evenly balanced thereafter
- overseas growth, mainly emerging economies, may undershoot expectations if global monetary conditions tighten more than expected
- upward pressure on Japan's inflation may remain strong for time being
- Japan's core consumer inflation may approach 2% temporarily