Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Nakagawa:

Appropriate to maintain easy monetary policy for time being

Signs of change seen in Japan's corporate price, wage-setting behaviour

Still not at stage where we can say japan has stably, sustainably achieved BOJ’s price target

Monetary easing involves various side-effects

BOJ will conduct flexible market operation when 10-year JGB yield moves in range of 0.5-1.0% range with eye on interest rate levels and speed of moves

BOJ’s July decision has heightened sustainability of its monetary easing framework

Japan's capex, consumption increasing moderately

Japan's economy likely to continue recovering moderately

Our baseline scenario is for consumer inflation to gradually re-accelerate after a period of slowdown

There is chance inflation could accelerate more than expected, though there is also chance pass-through of costs could moderate

Job market tightening but outlook for wages also depends on corporate earnings

Price rises for goods broadening, service prices also rising mainly for accommodation fees

Must be vigilant to risk of further slowdown in global growth

Nothing here to indicate any desire to back away from loose policy.