Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Nakagawa:

  • Appropriate to maintain easy monetary policy for time being
  • Signs of change seen in Japan's corporate price, wage-setting behaviour
  • Still not at stage where we can say japan has stably, sustainably achieved BOJ’s price target
  • Monetary easing involves various side-effects
  • BOJ will conduct flexible market operation when 10-year JGB yield moves in range of 0.5-1.0% range with eye on interest rate levels and speed of moves
  • BOJ’s July decision has heightened sustainability of its monetary easing framework
  • Japan's capex, consumption increasing moderately
  • Japan's economy likely to continue recovering moderately
  • Our baseline scenario is for consumer inflation to gradually re-accelerate after a period of slowdown
  • There is chance inflation could accelerate more than expected, though there is also chance pass-through of costs could moderate
  • Job market tightening but outlook for wages also depends on corporate earnings
  • Price rises for goods broadening, service prices also rising mainly for accommodation fees
  • Must be vigilant to risk of further slowdown in global growth

Nothing here to indicate any desire to back away from loose policy.

