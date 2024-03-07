We still have 10 days until next policy meeting

During which, will look at various data from hearings we conducted and available daily data

Stronger outcome in wage talks is not the only factor we look at in deciding end of negative rates

They want to keep markets guessing but at the same time, they want to keep flirting with the idea of a policy pivot. It's pretty much a case of the BOJ wanting to have their cake and eat it too. But traders have already learned their lesson from last year so as to not get too carried away by the rhetoric.