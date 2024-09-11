Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Nakagawa:

  • One-sided yen falls subsided somewhat but rising import prices could affect consumer inflation with a lag
  • Prolonged inflation overseas could put upward pressure on Japan's import prices
  • Must be mindful of impact of overseas, domestic market moves on Japan's inflation
  • Japan's exports, output likely to resume uptrend as overseas economies sustain moderate growth
  • Wage growth likely to accelerate as a trend reflecting rising prices
  • Consumption likely to increase moderately reflecting higher wages, albeit being affected by rising prices for time being
  • Expect inflation to gradually accelerate as a trend
  • Achievement of wage-inflation cycle is in sight
  • Must be mindful of upside risk to inflation, downside risks surrounding overseas economies
    there is a risk delay in recovering of consumer sentiment could prevent rising income from translating into higher spending
  • Even after July rate hike, real interest rates remain deeply negative, accommodative monetary conditions maintained
  • If long-term rates spike, BOJ could review its taper plan at its policy meeting as needed
  • BOJ likely to adjust degree of monetary easing if economy, prices move in line with its projection
  • There is no big change to Japan's economic fundamentals including record profits at Japan firms
  • When considering adjusting degree of monetary easing further, we will scrutinise market developments after July rate hike and how that affects economy, prices

Yen gaining:

usdyen under 142 2