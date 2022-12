It is premature to tweak monetary policy now

Not sure now is the right timing to conduct review of policy framework

Once outlook improves, BOJ can of course discuss policy normalisation

For now, benefits of monetary easing still exceeds the costs

As things stand, BOJ policymakers are continuing to repeat their mantra on further easing of monetary policy. But with inflation on the rise, let's see if there will be any cracks in their resolve in the coming months.