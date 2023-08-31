FX moves have big impact on prices

BOJ closely watching impact on yen moves on the economy, prices

Weak yen benefits exports, tourism but is negative for domestic-driven firms and households

Decision on when to end negative rates depends on economic developments

If Japan achieves sustained economic recovery, we won't need YCC

But unfortunately, the deflationary mindset has not been eradicated yet

So now is not the time to get rid of YCC

A little bit of this, a little bit of that there by Nakamura. But all in all, these remarks are ones that we have heard for many a time already even since the Kuroda era. If anything, it shows a lack of policy progressiveness so far under the new regime.