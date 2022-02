Japan consumer inflation and wage growth remain low

Has not seen conditions fall in place yet to tweak easing policy

Only if wages begin to rise substantially, that would put Japan closer to US, Europe

Well, he's just telling it as it is. As mentioned before, the pandemic has only served to exacerbate Japan's core economic issues and not really help to distract from that - especially on the inflation front. So, status quo for the BOJ until who knows when.