It is desirable for FX to move in a way that reflects fundamentals

Sharp, one-sided fall in yen heightens uncertainty

Japan's economy is not that strong yet

Need to look at data in deciding when to start tapering bond purchases

I am neutral on whether and when to taper bond buying

Raising rates at next week's policy meeting would be too early

This is one of the more dovish takes on BOJ policy at the moment. There is a strong expectation that they will reduce bond purchases this month. But Nakamura is evidently not as supportive as he is claiming that the economy is still in a rather fragile state.