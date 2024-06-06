Bank of Japan policy board member Nakamura:

Japan's economy recovering moderately albeit some weak signs

My view is that inflation may not reach 2% from fiscal 2025 onward if consumption weakens

Will focus on whether inflation-adjusted consumption turns positive, in deciding future monetary policy

Based on current data, it is appropriate to keep policy intact for time being

Pass-through of wages to inflation remains weak but closely monitoring situation

Households' purchasing power is weak, solid rise in disposable income is needed for households to boost spending

Personally not confident that wage growth will be sustained

Want to check whether capex growth will become broad-based, as some smaller firms appear to be delaying investment due to supply constraints

Hard to believe companies, which had focused on cost cuts for 30 years, would suddenly change their mindset in 2 years

Structural changes in economy are necessary for Japan to sustainably, stably achieve BOJ's 2% inflation target

Pace of overseas economic recovery slowing, uncertainty remains high

Japan's consumption has recently been sluggish

I bolded ... a lot of the comments. These seem indicative of easy policy remaining in place for the time being.

The BOJ meet next week, June 13 and 14.