Bank of Japan policy board member Toyoaki Nakamura
- Japan's economy picking up as the impact of the pandemic subsides
- Japan's economy is likely to recover as the impact of the pandemic, supply constraints ease
- Japan's consumer inflation is likely to accelerate on boost from energy and fuel costs, but narrow the pace of increase thereafter
- BOJ must patiently maintain powerful monetary easing
- Tightening monetary policy when the output gap remains negative would weigh heavily on the economic activities of households, companies
- When prices are rising sharply due to cost-push factors, targeted policy response, rather than a monetary policy shift that curbs demand, is more effective
Headlines via Reuters