Japan economy is still in recovery, not yet at expansionary phase

I seem to be branded as very dovish on monetary policy

But I do see budding signs of a sustained recovery in the economy

BOJ haven't decided on rate hikes in December, January, or beyond that

It will depend on upcoming data

Despite seeding some doubts about a rate hike later this month, he keeps saying that he's not all too against such a move as well. As always, the BOJ wants to keep markets guessing. But it is this same thinking that led to the inevitable chaos episode back in early August. So, that is something worth recalling as we approach the 19 December decision.