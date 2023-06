Yen decline last year was too rapid

Weak yen hurts households via rising prices but benefit firms via increase in overseas profits, rise in inbound tourism

Monetary policy does not directly target exchange rate

Don't need to make operational tweaks to YCC for the time being

Just some token remarks there and nothing that we haven't heard of before. But this just adds to the tune of frustration for yen bulls, who had been holding hope for a change under Ueda's regime.