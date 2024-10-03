Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Noguchi
- BOJ board member Noguchi said they must patiently maintain loose monetary conditions.
- BOJ's Noguchi stated it will take considerable time for the public to shift to a mindset where inflation can sustainably reach 2%.
- Noguchi personally believes that the uptrend in consumption is likely to become clearer.
- Cost pressure from wage hikes is gradually being reflected in service price rises, according to Noguchi.
- BOJ will likely gradually adjust the degree of monetary support while cautiously examining whether inflation stably reaches 2%, accompanied by wage gains.
- Noguchi mentioned that BOJ's policy adjustment is aimed at smoothing the path toward achieving potential growth that helps inflation durably reach 2%.
- BOJ's tapering of bond buying is aimed at recovering flexibility in markets without causing turbulence.
- BOJ can take its time and move cautiously in reducing its balance sheet, Noguchi added.