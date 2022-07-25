Dwindling bank margins, impact on market function are among the challenges

Yield curve control has various impact on the economy and prices

Need to take those into account as well when managing policy

Current yield curve control is sustainable

If there is a positive cycle, then easy policy exit will become focus of discussion

There was some anticipation to Takata's appointment as he has voiced some strong opinions against the BOJ's policies in the past as Eamonn noted here. But it looks like from first glance, he is folding to conform with the status quo at least.