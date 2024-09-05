Current market moves are second round of volatility from early August

It reflects concern over the US economic outlook

Our basic stance is to adjust degree of monetary support if things are on track

But that does not go without some qualifications

If markets are volatile, we must gauge said impact on the economy and prices

This builds on the narrative that the BOJ does not want to rock the boat more than they already did in July and early August. USD/JPY keeps down by 0.2% on the day at 143.45 currently.