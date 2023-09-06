Bank of Japan's Takata:

  • says Japan is seeing early signs of hitting 2% inflation
  • says Japan's economy is recovering moderately
  • says he believes that the Bank of Japan must patiently maintain easy monetary policy given the very high uncertainty on the outlook
  • At the same time, BOJ must respond nimbly to uncertainty with eye on economic, price outlook
  • There's a chance Japan will see shift in public perception prices and wages won't rise much
  • Japan seeing signs of change in corporate wage, price-setting behaviour
  • There is sign of change in Japan's trend inflation as rising wages push up inflation expectations
  • Inflation is already exceeding BOJ's 2% target but there is some distance to achieving it stably and in sustainable fashion
  • If overseas economies slow sharply, that could weigh on Japan's economy
