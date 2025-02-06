Will try to find where the neutral rate should be while examining how the economy responds to rate hikes

Not saying that neutral rate should be 1%

Upward risks for prices is gradually increasing

No preset idea about the pace of rate hikes

His earlier comments were about cementing the idea of raising rates to 1% before the end of the current fiscal year. He's adding on that now in saying that it doesn't mean 1% will be the neutral rate. USD/JPY is still down slightly on the day, lower by 0.2% to 152.35 currently. The break lower in Treasury yields yesterday is the more interesting driver at the moment in my view.