Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura delivers a speech.

Japan's neutral rate is likely to be around 1% at the minimum

the path towards ending easy policy is still very long

Will carefully examine the pros and cons of exiting easy policy

Must push up short-term rates at least to around 1% by latter half of our long-term forecast period through fiscal 2026, to stably achieve 2% inflation target

must raise short-term rates in several stages while scrutinising how economy, inflation respond to such steps

will keep close eye out on financial market moves and their impact on economy, prices

must raise rates at appropriate timing and in several stages pace at which markets expect BOJ to hike rates is very slow, hiking at such pace could further heighten upward inflation risk

Expect consumption to rise moderately thanks in part to reversal of one-sided, sharp yen falls

Likelihood of japan sustainably achieving BOJ's price target heightening further

Personally see upward inflation risk heightening

