Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura delivers a speech.
- Japan's neutral rate is likely to be around 1% at the minimum
- the path towards ending easy policy is still very long
- Will carefully examine the pros and cons of exiting easy policy
- Must push up short-term rates at least to around 1% by latter half of our long-term forecast period through fiscal 2026, to stably achieve 2% inflation target
- must raise short-term rates in several stages while scrutinising how economy, inflation respond to such steps
- will keep close eye
out on financial market moves and their impact on economy,
prices
must raise rates at appropriate timing and in several stages
- pace at which markets expect BOJ to hike rates is very slow, hiking at such pace could further heighten upward inflation risk
- Expect consumption to rise moderately thanks in part to reversal of one-sided, sharp yen falls
- Likelihood of japan sustainably achieving BOJ's price target heightening further
- Personally see upward inflation risk heightening
USD/JPY is falling on these comments from Tamura