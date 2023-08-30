Whether that happens next year will depend on various data at the time

Ending negative rates, yield curve control are options in case BOJ were to exit easy policy

Even if BOJ abandons negative rates, that is not the same as monetary policy tightening

Monetary conditions will remain loose regardless

It will take more time to judge whether will meet price target in a sustainable manner

Pretty much just some token remarks at this stage as the BOJ wants to talk itself up after the July tweak. But they aren't willing to really walk the talk when it comes to the bigger picture, at least for now.