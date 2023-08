If economy, prices remain roughly unchanged, don't expect rates to rise sharply

BOJ will curb excessive rise in long-term rates

Does not want to comment on day-to-day FX moves

But it is very important for exchange rate to move stably, reflecting fundamentals

This builds from his earlier remarks here. For now, there is still no indication yet that they are stepping in too strongly in the JGB market as 10-year yields hit 0.626%.