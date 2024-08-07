There are now more factors that require being cautious, when thinking of next rate hike timing

Market volatility is very large

Will keep a close eye out on the moves and their impact on the economy, prices

Thinks that stock markets will calm down at some point to reflect earnings, Japanese economy

There is no gap in views between Ueda and myself

He adds that his comments reflect changes in the latest market developments following the BOJ meeting last week. USD/JPY is off the highs from earlier of 147.90 though, now trading to 147.15 but still up 2% on the day.