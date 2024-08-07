- There are now more factors that require being cautious, when thinking of next rate hike timing
- Market volatility is very large
- Will keep a close eye out on the moves and their impact on the economy, prices
- Thinks that stock markets will calm down at some point to reflect earnings, Japanese economy
- There is no gap in views between Ueda and myself
He adds that his comments reflect changes in the latest market developments following the BOJ meeting last week. USD/JPY is off the highs from earlier of 147.90 though, now trading to 147.15 but still up 2% on the day.