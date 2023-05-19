No change to BOJ stance of patiently maintaining easy policy

Will not hesitate to take additional easing steps if needed

Will maintain stimulus measures with yield curve control

The cost of shifting policy prematurely is extremely high

The downside of waiting to ensure inflation hits 2% sustainably is smaller than shifting policy prematurely

This just bolsters their current stance since the latest BOJ meeting. When Ueda took over, the shunto wage negotiations were seen as a springboard for a potential shift in policy narrative for the Japanese central bank. However, that hasn't yet materialised and it has knocked the wind out of the sails of yen bulls for now.