BoJ Ueda

Whether to raise rates this year depends on data

BOJ will adjust the level of interest rates in accordance to distance towards sustainably achieving target

If FX moves appear to have impact on wage-inflation cycle in a way that is hard to ignore, we could respond via mon pol

No comment on recent FX moves

If we become more convinced that trend inflation will approach 2%, that will be one reason to adjust rates

The article headline cites the chance of a further rate hike this year and mulls the summer/autumn period.