BoJ Ueda
BoJ Ueda
  • Whether to raise rates this year depends on data
  • BOJ will adjust the level of interest rates in accordance to distance towards sustainably achieving target
  • If FX moves appear to have impact on wage-inflation cycle in a way that is hard to ignore, we could respond via mon pol
  • No comment on recent FX moves
  • If we become more convinced that trend inflation will approach 2%, that will be one reason to adjust rates

The article headline cites the chance of a further rate hike this year and mulls the summer/autumn period.