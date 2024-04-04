- Whether to raise rates this year depends on data
- BOJ will adjust the level of interest rates in accordance to distance towards sustainably achieving target
- If FX moves appear to have impact on wage-inflation cycle in a way that is hard to ignore, we could respond via mon pol
- No comment on recent FX moves
- If we become more convinced that trend inflation will approach 2%, that will be one reason to adjust rates
The article headline cites the chance of a further rate hike this year and mulls the summer/autumn period.