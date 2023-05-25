Shortening duration of BOJ YCC targets to 5-year zone from 10-year would be among options if the BOJ were to tweak policy in the future

It is possible to keep 5-year yield stable and low even by targeting 10-year yield as long as the shape of the curve is upward

Japan's consumer inflation likely to slow ahead but if this projection proves wrong, we will act swiftly

BOJ must avoid tightening monetary policy prematurely

Japan remains on a different planet from other central banks. After breaking out yesterday, USD/JPY isn't following through today and is down 24 pips to 139.21.