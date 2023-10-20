Economy likely to continue with moderate recovery

Consumption is increasing steadily

The pace of inflation rise likely to slow, then re-accelerate again reflecting changes in wages, price-setting behaviour

Must carefully watch financial market moves and their impact on the economy

Need to manage interest rate risk increasing given very high uncertainty on economic, price outlook

These are just some token remarks there by Ueda. I'm sure Japanese officials themselves aren't paying much attention as they are perhaps more glued to their screens with USD/JPY now at 149.93 on the day and just a whisker away from the 150.00 mark.