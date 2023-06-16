Expects inflation to slow towards the middle of fiscal year 2023

Japan economy still faces very high uncertainty

Will update progress of the review of past policies starting next month

Need to pay attention to FX and financial markets

If anything else, this does not sound like someone who is compelled to tweak policy settings even in July. The note about paying attention to the currency market is a slight verbal intervention on the yen but we've heard it time and time again already from Japanese officials.