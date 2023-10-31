Believes that can anticipate a certain level of wage hike next year

But difficult to say if can achieve continuous cycle of wage hikes and price increases

Until achievement of inflation target is in sight, both YCC and NIRP will be in place

The order of end of either policy would depend on economic, financial trends at the time

It is obvious that we are angling towards a potential pivot come next March or April, once we get to the spring wage negotiations. But then again, this year's event was supposed to be the stepping stone already for a change and yet here we are. This has been a key reason why the yen has struggled so much during the course of the year.