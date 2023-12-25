We cannot pre-set timing of future policy change

But would like to make appropriate decision while scrutinising economic developments

In an economy where positive inflation is sustained, nominal rates will be high

Will patiently maintain monetary easing to ensure that conditions are right for such cycle to be sustained

Once again, all of this just points towards the fact that they are pushing all the anticipation and attention to next year's spring wage negotiations. The question then will be, can the BOJ follow through to normalise policy?