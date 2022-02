Doesn't see any problem with recent moves in 10-year JGB yields

Yields moving within range set around BOJ target

Ready to ease policy further if downside risks heighten

But now is not the time to debate doing so

BOJ could cut rates if downside risks to the economy heightens

There isn't anything new to extrapolate from his remarks above. The BOJ remains as they are, with the pandemic largely just exacerbating existing issues rather than bringing about new ones for policymakers.