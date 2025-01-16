Earlier:

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong press conference no:

  • decision was not unanimous
  • need for further rate cuts is higher now that the downside risk to economic growth has risen
  • The dollar-won exchange rates are considerably higher than South Korea’s economic fundamentals.
  • All board members agreed that a rate cut would be necessary, but they considered the fluctuations in dollar-won exchange rates due to political turmoil.
  • Board member Shinn dissented
  • Board member Shin stated that while FX rates are a concern, a rate cut remains appropriate to support growth.
  • BOK Governor Rhee noted that six board members are open to rate cuts within the next three months.
  • Rhee emphasized that inflation targeting remains central to monetary policy decision-making.
  • He suggested it would be prudent to wait until domestic political turmoil stabilizes and there is greater certainty from the new U.S. administration before altering policies.
  • Rhee also acknowledged that political turmoil is affecting South Korea’s economy.

