- Bank of Korea leaves rate unchanged at 3% vs. cut to 2.75% expected
- BOK plans to expand the cap on temporary special loans for small and medium businesses
Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong press conference no:
- decision was not unanimous
- need for further rate cuts is higher now that the downside risk to economic growth has risen
- The dollar-won exchange rates are considerably higher than South Korea’s economic fundamentals.
- All board members agreed that a rate cut would be necessary, but they considered the fluctuations in dollar-won exchange rates due to political turmoil.
- Board member Shinn dissented
- Board member Shin stated that while FX rates are a concern, a rate cut remains appropriate to support growth.
- BOK Governor Rhee noted that six board members are open to rate cuts within the next three months.
- Rhee emphasized that inflation targeting remains central to monetary policy decision-making.
- He suggested it would be prudent to wait until domestic political turmoil stabilizes and there is greater certainty from the new U.S. administration before altering policies.
- Rhee also acknowledged that political turmoil is affecting South Korea’s economy.
